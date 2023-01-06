Man hospitalized after second-alarm electrical fire at hotel near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue

PHOENIX — A man is hospitalized in stable condition after he was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work at a hotel near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue Friday afternoon. Officials say the electrical failure then caused a fire on the fourth floor of the building.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke on the fourth floor and successfully extinguished the fire.

All workers were able to evacuate the building. Officials say no guests were at the hotel as it is under renovation.

Due to the manpower needed, the fire was raised to a second-alarm.

No firefighter injuries have been reported.

The cause of the electrical failure is currently under investigation by the Phoenix Fire Department and hotel management.