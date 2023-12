PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has been detained after a deadly shooting at a home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to the home near 43rd and Northern avenues around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Inside the home, officers located a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one person has been detained in connection to the shooting and detectives are investigating exactly what happened at the scene.

No further information has been released.