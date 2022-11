PHOENIX — A man is dead after a Phoenix apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out after 6 a.m. near 35th Street and Baseline Road.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews were met with heavy fire from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex.

During search and rescue efforts, firefighters found a man unconscious and not breathing inside. He died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other injuries have been reported.