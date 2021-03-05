Man arrested for shooting road rage incident on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man is facing charges in connection to a Valley freeway shooting for the second time.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Safety responded to a possible road rage incident on Loop 101 near Chaparral Road.

According to DPS, a driver, identified as 33-year-old Adam Dorfman was driving aggressively when he threw an unknown object at another vehicle.

The object cracked the front windshield of the victim’s vehicle.

Dorfman then drove next to the victim's vehicle, pointed a gun, and fired at least two shots.

DPS said one bullet struck the inside of the victim’s vehicle and another bullet hit a tire.

Dorfman then moved in front of the victim’s vehicle with the gun in hand.

In fear for his life, the victim fired several shots back at Dorfman’s vehicle in an attempt to get away from him.

According to court paperwork, Dorfman admitted he was angry at the other driver when he reached for his handgun and fired. He told investigators he was trying to shoot the victim to "control the situation."

The victim told investigators he feared for his life and attempted to exit the freeway but the suspect followed him. He stated he honked his horn repeatedly as he went through two red lights while trying to get away from Dorfman.

Unsure if he was shot, the victim called 911 who directed him to the nearest hospital.

Dorfman was later arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and drive-by shooting.

Court paperwork revealed this is the second time Dorfman has been arrested for shooting at another motorist. Details of that arrest haven't been provided.

DPS asks if anyone has any information on this incident please call 1-877-2SAVEAZ.