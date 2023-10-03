Man arrested after kidnapping woman, taking her vehicle in Phoenix overnight

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman and stealing her car in Phoenix overnight.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred around midnight near Cave Creek and Mountain View roads where a man met a woman to inquire about a vehicle.

The man reportedly took the vehicle for a test drive with permission from the woman, who later asked to be let out of the vehicle because she was “fearful.”

Instead, he reportedly refused to let her out and drove her around for about an hour before letting her out at their original meeting location. Police say the man then took off with the vehicle.

The man was later found with the vehicle and was arrested. Phoenix police say the man, who refused to give his real name, was booked into jail on several charges including kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.