Man and woman pulled from Phoenix house fire in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX — A man and woman were pulled from a burning home in Phoenix in extremely critical condition overnight.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the fire broke out near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road late Thursday night.

Firefighters from multiple West Valley cities responded to the blaze.

During a search of the inside of the home, firefighters found a man and woman unconscious and not breathing. They were pulled from their home and taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.