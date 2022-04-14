Watch
Man and woman arrested after 1-year-old ingests fentanyl

Posted at 5:17 PM, Apr 13, 2022
PHOENIX — A man and woman have been arrested after a one-year-old child in their care was found with fentanyl in his system.

Police say 23-year-old Anna Chavez called 9-1-1 this week because the young boy wasn't breathing.

When Phoenix Fire Department arrived at the home, they found the one-year-old unresponsive. They had to give the child two doses of Narcan, an emergency narcotic overdose treatment.

The child was taken to Banner Thunderbird where a urine test showed fentanyl in the boy's system and he was given a third dose of Narcan.

Police received a search warrant for the home where they found eight fentanyl pills and about $10,000.

According to police, Chavez told investigators that she didn't know how the child was exposed to fentanyl. She said she gave the boy a bottle after 38-year-old Marvin Gray left the house to pick up a child from school.

Chavez and Gray were arrested and face charges of child abuse.

