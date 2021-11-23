Local high school students getting career jumpstart at West-MEC

Watch
Local students can get a head start on pursuing their careers while they're still in high school through Western Maricopa Education Center, or West-MEC.
It’s a public school district that provides industry-standard career training programs for both high school and adult students.

ABC15 caught up with students currently in the veterinary science program, working alongside certified veterinarians on animals West-MEC takes in from local animal shelters. The students then help the animals get adopted out to loving homes.

The students can pursue careers such as veterinary assistants or laboratory animal caretakers after getting their certifications. They can even earn college credits through dual enrollment programs, saving time and money.

To learn more about what programs West-MEC has to offer, head to their website.

