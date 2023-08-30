LIST: Phoenix Rescue Mission food assistance events through December 2023

PHOENIX — Phoenix Rescue Mission has announced 2023's "Hungry for Change” holiday campaign to help fight hunger around the Valley.

Here are some important dates and locations to know if you are in need of support or if you can lend a hand and volunteer or donate to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

The following events are being held through December at various locations in the Valley:

Laveen Mobile Pantry

When: From 8-10 a.m. on Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Dec. 7.

Where: Christ Church of the Valley Laveen (4343 W. Baseline Rd.)

What: Phoenix Rescue Mission will distribute canned and dry foods, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and personal care items. There is no cost to participate and ID is required.

West Phoenix Mobile Pantry

When: From 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Oct. 14 & 28, Nov. 11 & 25 and Dec. 9 & 23

Where: Ministerio Un Ejercito Para Cristo (4013 W. Maricopa Street)

What: Phoenix Rescue Mission will visit the Murphy neighborhood to connect with disadvantaged families, provide them with bags of non-perishable foods and hygiene supplies, and help them access the resources to end their cycle of poverty.

South Mountain Mobile Pantry

When: From 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19

Where: First New Life Church (1902 W. Roeser Road)

What: Food bags, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies will be given to families while supplies last. There is no cost to participate. ID is required.

Frozen Turkey Saturday drive-thru event

When: Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 11

Where: Mission’s Hope for Hunger Food Bank (5605 N. 55th Avenue)

What: Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Frozen Turkey Saturday aims to collect more than 1,500 turkeys, which will be delivered directly to families in need. The public is encouraged to step into the spirit of Thanksgiving and stop by the drive-thru event to donate frozen turkey and non-perishable Thanksgiving foods.

Public Thanksgiving Outreach Event drive-thru event

When: Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 18

Where: Sullivan Elementary School (2 N. 31st Ave.)

Where: Phoenix Rescue Mission will distribute turkeys and sides, food bags, and hygiene kits. There is no registration required and first come are first served as long as supplies last.

To volunteer at an event, sign up online here.

For more information on how to receive food assistance or donate, click here.