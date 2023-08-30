Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

LIST: Phoenix Rescue Mission food assistance events through December 2023

Volunteers are also needed at these events
Before cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, read these 4 tips
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
<p>SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 21: A volunteer prepares a box of turkeys to be given out during the 2006 holiday turkey distribution at the San Francisco Food Bank November 21, 2006 in San Francisco, California. Despite donations being down at most food banks across the country, the San Francisco Food Bank will distribute over 1,500 turkeys to churches and community centers over the holiday season. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Before cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, read these 4 tips
Phoenix Rescue Mission logo 2023
Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 14:05:31-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Rescue Mission has announced 2023's "Hungry for Change” holiday campaign to help fight hunger around the Valley.

Here are some important dates and locations to know if you are in need of support or if you can lend a hand and volunteer or donate to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

The following events are being held through December at various locations in the Valley:

Laveen Mobile Pantry
When: From 8-10 a.m. on Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Dec. 7.
Where: Christ Church of the Valley Laveen (4343 W. Baseline Rd.)
What: Phoenix Rescue Mission will distribute canned and dry foods, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and personal care items. There is no cost to participate and ID is required.

West Phoenix Mobile Pantry
When: From 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Oct. 14 & 28, Nov. 11 & 25 and Dec. 9 & 23
Where: Ministerio Un Ejercito Para Cristo (4013 W. Maricopa Street)
What: Phoenix Rescue Mission will visit the Murphy neighborhood to connect with disadvantaged families, provide them with bags of non-perishable foods and hygiene supplies, and help them access the resources to end their cycle of poverty.

South Mountain Mobile Pantry
When: From 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19
Where: First New Life Church (1902 W. Roeser Road)
What: Food bags, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies will be given to families while supplies last. There is no cost to participate. ID is required.

Frozen Turkey Saturday drive-thru event
When: Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 11
Where: Mission’s Hope for Hunger Food Bank (5605 N. 55th Avenue)
What: Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Frozen Turkey Saturday aims to collect more than 1,500 turkeys, which will be delivered directly to families in need. The public is encouraged to step into the spirit of Thanksgiving and stop by the drive-thru event to donate frozen turkey and non-perishable Thanksgiving foods.

Public Thanksgiving Outreach Event drive-thru event
When: Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 18
Where: Sullivan Elementary School (2 N. 31st Ave.)
Where: Phoenix Rescue Mission will distribute turkeys and sides, food bags, and hygiene kits. There is no registration required and first come are first served as long as supplies last.

To volunteer at an event, sign up online here.

For more information on how to receive food assistance or donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football