GUADALUPE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was shot and killed in Guadalupe overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena just before 1 a.m. Monday in response to a shooting report.

When MCSO deputies arrived, they located a victim who had been shot.

MCSO says the victim is a 15-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no suspects have been located.

The investigation is ongoing.