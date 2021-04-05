Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, another injured near McDowell Road and 32nd Street

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another was injured after a hit-and-run crash that happened near McDowell Road and 32nd Street Sunday night.

Phoenix police just after 9 p.m., detectives learned a 43-year-old pedestrian, identified as Leroy Romero, and a 43-year-old woman were at a crosswalk when they were struck by a silver Dodge Nitro SUV.

Authorities said the driver left the scene and kept traveling on McDowell Road.

Phoenix firefighters pronounced Romero dead at the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries due to the crash.

No other details were released.