Heat-related deaths on the rise in Maricopa County

Heat associated deaths in Maricopa County trending to record levels.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Sep 07, 2022
PHOENIX — New numbers from Maricopa County show a dramatic increase in the number of heat-related deaths compared to this time last year.

According to the county’s public health department, there have been 111 heat-related deaths since March.

That’s a 37% increase compared to this time last year.

County leaders stressed the need to stay hydrated and to avoid the heat when possible.

Meantime, an expert with Arizona State University says drinking water helps but that’s not always enough.

"Water can help, it can make a big difference but when you're exposed to direct sunlight in extremely high temperatures, there's really not enough water you can drink to save you,” said Dr. Stavros Kavouras, an assistant dean and director of the school’s hydration science lab.

Maricopa County does have a list of emergency cooling centers and places to get water on their website at HeatAZ.org.

