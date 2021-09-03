Health officials report 2nd West Nile virus-related death in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Health officials are reporting a second West Nile virus-related death in Maricopa County.

According to data from the Maricopa County Environmental Services, a second death was reported this week, the first two for the entire year of 2021.

The first death was reported to be an older adult who had other health conditions. Specifics on the second one haven't been released.

Last year a total of three cases were reported with a single death.

So far this year, the county has confirmed 51 human cases, including two deaths.

Note: Maricopa County data was not readily available for 2019, but the county recorded 24 cases of WNV in 2018, including six deaths. In 2017, 93 cases were recorded, including six deaths. In 2016, there were 63 cases and five deaths.

West Nile is typically spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Maricopa County Environmental Services Department has reportedly seen a nearly 400% increase in positive West Nile virus mosquito samples compared to all of last year.

West Nile virus can cause severe disease, health officials say, but only about one-fifth of those with the infection will develop symptoms.

Symptoms include:

Most common: Flu-like illness (fever, headache, body ache, muscle weakness)

More severe infections: Neck stiffness, vision loss, paralysis, neurologic symptoms

Rare: Encephalitis or meningitis (about 1 in `50 people can develop this)

Those who are over 60 years old, have underlying medical conditions or depressed immune systems are at higher risk of more severe infections of West Nile.

"We all need to do our part to protect ourselves, our family and our neighborhoods from mosquito-borne diseases," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director of the Disease Control Division at Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said in a press release. "With so much rain this summer, we all need to stay mindful of eliminating standing water where mosquitos can breed, like pet dishes, potted plants, and even toys."

Ways to avoid mosquito bites: