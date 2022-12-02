Phoenix Human Services Campus asking for blanket, clothing donations as temperatures drop

PHOENIX — Phoenix's Human Services Campus is seeking donations as temperatures drop and more people find themselves trying to stay warm.

The organization provides shelter for nearly 1,000 people each night and hundreds more are unsheltered outside of its campus, which is located near 12th Avenue and Madison Street.

In order to serve as many people as they can, HSC is asking for blankets or monetary donations, in addition to warm clothing, men’s pants and underwear, toiletries, and other similar items.

The items can be new or like-new, and preferably twin-sized, the organization says.

You can make monetary donations online or drop off donations at the campus.

Volunteers are also needed to help sort clothing. If you’d like to volunteer, you can contact HSC via email at volunteer@hsc-az.org or by calling 602-282-0849.