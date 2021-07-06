FREE pet adoptions from Arizona Humane Society July 7-11

PHOENIX — The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for all pets at Arizona Humane Society this week.

From Wednesday, July 7 through Sunday, July 11, all animals at AHS will have waived adoption fees.

There are currently more than 1,000 animals in the care of AHS and, like many shelters, its kennels are overflowing. They're hoping the adoptions will make room to help save even more animals in need.

All adoptions are by appointment only, which can be scheduled online.

Both Arizona Humane Society locations (Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion and PetSmart Scottsdale) will be taking part in this special and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations. You’ll also receive a bag of Hill’s Science Diet food and a free follow-up veterinary exam with VCA Animal Hospitals.

