FREE diapers for eligible families in Maricopa County through Diaper Bank

PHOENIX — Eligible families can get free diapers from the Maricopa County Human Services Department.

The new "Diaper Bank" will give away more than 700,000 diapers to families around Maricopa County.

Diapers will be available for residents in Maricopa County who live outside of Phoenix, Glendale, and Mesa. Those enrolled in Maricopa County's Head Start program are also eligible.

Families must also meet income requirements and be within 150% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), which equates to an annual income of $45,000 per year for a family of four, according to a news release.

"We understand the financial strain that families face when it comes to providing for their children. The availability of diapers at no cost through our Diaper Bank will allow parents to prioritize their expenses without compromising their child's well-being. This Diaper Bank is just one more way Maricopa County is working to provide relief to families," said Jacqueline Edwards, Human Services Director.

The Diaper Bank will offer supplies in a variety of sizes from newborn to older children, including young adult sizes for children with special needs. Eligible families can save about $75 worth of diapers per child.

The diapers will be distributed every Tuesday and Thursday between 1-4 p.m. while supplies last.

LOCATION: Maricopa County Head Start Office at 1001 W. Southern Avenue, Suite 106.

Appointments are not necessary.

To determine eligibility for the diaper distribution program, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Maricopa County Human Services Departmentat 602-372-3700.