Four people hospitalized after serious crash near 40th Street and I-10

Fire officials say four people were hospitalized after a serious crash near 40th Street and I-10 Sunday.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a crash in the area where two adults were reportedly ejected from their vehicles.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found four adults who were taken to local hospitals.

A woman and a man were transported in critical condition. Two other adults were transported in stable condition.

Fire officials said there were children at the scene but they did not suffer any injuries.

No other details were provided at this time.