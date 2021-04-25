Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Four people hospitalized after serious crash near 40th Street and I-10

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Crash near 40th Street and I-10 Sunday
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 17:34:10-04

Fire officials say four people were hospitalized after a serious crash near 40th Street and I-10 Sunday.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a crash in the area where two adults were reportedly ejected from their vehicles.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found four adults who were taken to local hospitals.

A woman and a man were transported in critical condition. Two other adults were transported in stable condition.

Fire officials said there were children at the scene but they did not suffer any injuries.

No other details were provided at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona TONIGHT at 5 p.m.