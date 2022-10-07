Firefighters battle third-alarm apartment fire

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters battled a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads Thursday night.

Officials say about 40 trucks responded after reports of heavy smoke coming from a single-story complex.

The fire worked its way through one building before spreading to another, Phoenix fire says. The building that the fire started in is a complete loss. Phoenix fire officials have not yet assessed the second building.

One man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no other injuries have been reported.

Approximately 80 residents will be displaced as a result of the fire.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire.

No firefighters were injured during this incident.