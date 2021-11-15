FD: 4-year-old extremely critical after Phoenix backyard pool incident

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after an incident involving a backyard pool.

Emergency crews were called to a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road on Monday morning after the near-drowning incident was called out.

Fire officials say a family member was in the shower when the young child somehow got outside and into the pool.

The child was reportedly found face-down in the water and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.