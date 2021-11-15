Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

FD: 4-year-old extremely critical after Phoenix backyard pool incident

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
pool-water-AP
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 12:57:57-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after an incident involving a backyard pool.

Emergency crews were called to a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road on Monday morning after the near-drowning incident was called out.

Fire officials say a family member was in the shower when the young child somehow got outside and into the pool.

The child was reportedly found face-down in the water and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV