FD: 22 people stuck on ride at Castles N' Coasters in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is working to rescue 22 people who got stuck on a stalled roller coaster at Castles N' Coasters Saturday night.

Crews say the ride is about 20 feet up in the air. There is no word at this time how it got stuck.

There are no injuries to report at this time.