FD: 1-year-old girl extremely critical after swallowing unknown pill at Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — Fire officials say a one-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after swallowing an unknown pill at a Phoenix hotel Sunday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters responded to a hotel near 44th and Van Buren streets to find the girl who had swallowed an unknown substance.

The parents told authorities they tried to remove the pill from the girl's mouth and called 911.

When crews arrived at the scene, the girl was suffering from an "altered level of consciousness" and then went into cardiac arrest.

The child was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other details were provided at this time.

