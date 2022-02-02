Watch
Evictions in Arizona's largest county on upswing after lull

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Pima County Constable Kristen Randall signs an eviction notice to a rental resident after taping the notice to the apartment window Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Long delayed evictions are rolling out more than a month after the end of a federal moratorium that had protected tenants, including some who hadn't paid rent for many months during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Feb 02, 2022
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Justice Courts released preliminary data showing that eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county last month reached their highest level in almost two years.

Court spokesman Scott Davis said Tuesday that January was the first time since February 2020 that more than 5,000 eviction filings had been recorded in Maricopa County, which is home to Phoenix and sees the bulk of lockouts statewide.

Davis said the 5,213 filings registered last month was about 85% of normal for January.

The filings slowed considerably during the pandemic, but they have crept up since a federal moratorium ended.

