Ducey to invest $1M to help Arizonans dealing with homelessness, job opportunities

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday that he is investing $1 million to help Arizonans experiencing homelessness with job opportunities.

Gov. Ducey will invest $1,037,960 toward St. Joseph the Worker to grow its Workforce Village program. The program aims to help with transitional housing and services offered to people dealing with homelessness by finding jobs and managing their finances.

“Across the state, there are resources available for Arizonans who have fallen on hard times and could use guidance to get back on track,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s funding will go a long way in strengthening those services to help those in need secure meaningful employment and create a better future for themselves and their families. I’m thankful to St. Joseph the Worker for all their incredible work in helping vulnerable Arizonans become self-sufficient and removing barriers that individuals experiencing homelessness face on a daily basis.”

Ducey's $1 million investment expects to secure more transitional housing opportunities with St. Joseph the Worker's (SJW) Workforce Village. The organization helps individuals to work their way to self-sufficiency, according to a release.

The money will help offer adequate housing for 60 people about every two months who use SJW's services, with the hope of helping approximately 360 people every year.

The Workforce Village program has had 64 participants with an 80% success rate of individuals moving into their own housing, a release said.

“St. Joseph the Worker and the clients we serve are extremely grateful for the transformational support of SJW’s innovative Workforce Village program,” said SJW Executive Director Brent Downs. “This funding will allow us to break the top two client-cited barriers to gaining and maintaining quality employment: a stable place to live and transportation. Through the support of this program, we are allowing our clients to move into self-sufficiency and economic independence through employment.”

Founded in 1989, SJW's mission aims to help people facing homelessness and financial hardship with the hope of becoming "self-sufficient through quality employment."

"The Workforce Village offers a helping hand to those struggling with homelessness and gives them hope,” said Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) Director Tom Simplot. “ADOH is proud to fund supportive housing like this that helps vulnerable Arizonans find work and their own place to live."

