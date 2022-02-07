Direct flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Germany set to return

PHOENIX — German airline Condor will start flying directly between Phoenix and Frankfurt starting in May.

The company, like most of the nonstop international flights, stopped the route in 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Condor did not respond to inquiries from the Business Journal, but on its website the company is selling tickets for direct flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Frankfurt Airport starting May 21.

“The Phoenix-Frankfurt route is an important route for the airport and the community,” said Heather Shelbrack, Sky Harbor’s public information manager. “We’ve been working closely with Condor on a plan to restore service.”

Because of the changing nature of the pandemic, Shelbrack said all prospective air service is subject to change.

