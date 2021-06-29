Diamondbacks vice president headed to Cooperstown

A member of the Arizona Diamondbacks front office is heading to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Josh Rawitch isn’t being recognized for his contributions to the game – yet – but he will be leading the Hall of Fame as its president. Jane Forbes Clark, the chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, announced the hire on June 28.

Rawitch has served as the Diamondbacks’ senior vice president of content and communications for the past six years. He has worked in baseball for 27 seasons, spending 15 with the Dodgers before moving to Phoenix.

With the Dbacks, Rawitch had numerous responsibilities, but he mostly oversaw how the team and its players interacted with the public through media relations, corporate communications, social media, broadcasting and in-game entertainment.

“Josh brings to the Hall of Fame a wealth of expertise from his many years representing the game as a respected baseball executive. We are very much looking forward to his presidency at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum,” Forbes said in a statement.

