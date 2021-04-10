Diamondbacks offer free tickets to fans who experienced Opening Day long lines, tech issues

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are offering a free ticket to fans who experienced technical issues and long lines during Opening Day.

In a tweet Saturday, Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said single-game ticket buyers will receive information regarding a free ticket "as a token of our appreciation & we're determining a meaningful offer for our dedicated Season Ticket holders who already have tickets."

No word on what the organization plans to offer season ticket holders who also experienced issues Friday.

From D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall:



We appreciate all fans who attended our game last night and realize many experienced inconveniences and we have begun to address and make corrections. (1/3) — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 10, 2021

The organization addressed some issues fans experienced during the game Friday as "concessions inefficiencies" that led to long lines and transactional difficulties.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our fans and are committed to immediate improvements," Hall said.