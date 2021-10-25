Developer breaks ground on 24-floor luxury apartments in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — An Austin, Texas-based developer held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for a new multi-family luxury apartment high-rise in downtown Phoenix.

When built, the 24-story building will have 362 apartments and feature a coffee shop, cocktail bar, co-working and conference spaces, a business lounge, bike storage, and an area for dogs to run, a news release said.

JE Dunn Construction and Lincoln Ventures broke ground on Tuesday, near Third Street and McKinley, not far from Arizona State University's Downtown Phoenix campus.

ABC15

The living complex, which doesn't have an official name yet, will also have a rooftop pool deck with a lounge, grills, and spa, along with a fitness studio, yoga, and meditation room, spin studio, and saunas.

ABC15

“As an equity and construction partner with Lincoln Ventures on several projects, we are excited to expand our relationship with this marquis project for the nationally-renowned Roosevelt Row Arts District in Downtown Phoenix,” said Brad Schenck, Arizona office leader of JE Dunn. “This project represents our fifth project with Lincoln Ventures.”

The project is the first multifamily development for Lincoln Ventures in Phoenix.