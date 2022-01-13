Deaf puppy looking for her 'furever' home

PHOENIX — HALO Animal Rescue is looking for a home for a two-month-old pup with special needs.

Georgia is deaf and hoping to learn sign language in her "furever home."

Georgia's mom, Shelly, was dropped off at HALO by someone who found her. She was pregnant and went into a foster home right away.

Shelly had six puppies, one of them being Georgia, who later was discovered to be deaf.

“Honestly, Georgia was the most well-behaved pup out of the litter,” said Heather Allen, foster parent of Georgia and President of HALO Animal Rescue. “After fostering Georgia and realizing she is deaf we feel she could benefit from a family who knows sign language. She is very outgoing, vocal and playful in which we also believe a home with a yard is a must.”

If you would like to meet Georgia and take steps toward adopting her visit HALO's website, or call them at 602-971-9222 for more information.