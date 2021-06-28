Construction workers find body at vacant home near 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after construction workers found a body at a vacant home in downtown Phoenix Monday morning.
Police said at about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased body near 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street.
Officers arrived and found a decomposing male body that was found by construction workers who were doing demolition work on a vacant home.
Police said due to the placement the body was found, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
No other details were provided.
An investigation is currently underway.