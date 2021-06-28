Watch
Construction workers find body at vacant home near 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 17:30:28-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after construction workers found a body at a vacant home in downtown Phoenix Monday morning.

Police said at about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased body near 3rd Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Officers arrived and found a decomposing male body that was found by construction workers who were doing demolition work on a vacant home.

Police said due to the placement the body was found, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is currently underway.

