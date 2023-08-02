City of Phoenix looking for reading tutors of retirement age

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix said the literacy rate for third-grade students in the city is just 35%.

To help improve that, the city and the AARP Foundation Experience Corps are looking for volunteers ages 50 and older to tutor elementary school students.

They want to help children become proficient readers by the time they reach the third grade by tapping into the experience and passion of older Arizonans.

The city said data shows this program works.

Ninety percent of the students who receive one-to-one coaching through it have shown gains in critical literacy skills.

Teachers also allegedly have reported the tutors to make a positive impact on attendance, reducing disruptive behavior, and increasing participation in class.

You do not need to be a teacher or have educator experience to volunteer.

The commitment is about two hours a session, there's no preparation ahead of time, and the lesson plans are already made for you.

Volunteer Chuck Emmert said the lessons are a series of games, so it's fun for him and his students.

"The thing that was the most important for me was just seeing that light go off in the student's eyes when they got the confidence to read," Emmert said.

City officials said right now, there is a gap in volunteers for the west Valley and west part of Phoenix, so if you live in that area, you're especially needed.

You'll need to sign up for an information session and submit an application to be considered for volunteering.