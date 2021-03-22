Menu

Wrong-way driver stopped along I-17 in Phoenix early Monday morning

ADOT
Posted at 5:20 AM, Mar 22, 2021
PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was stopped along Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The vehicle was stopped near Peoria Avenue after heading southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.

The incident occurred before 5 a.m.

DPS says the vehicle was stopped before any collisions occurred. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Brianna Leaire Moten

The driver, 37-year-old Brianna Leaire Moten of Lawrence, Kansas, was arrested on an aggravated DUI charge.

