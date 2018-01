PHOENIX - It's time to get ready for "snake season," because the Valley is home to some of the more venomous.

Snakes are looking for water and thanks to our upcoming rain chances, you may see one slithering around sooner than you think.

March is typically when snakes start to resurface after winter.

They are hungry, thirsty and often hiding in garages and pool equipment.

Bryan Hughes is the founder of Rattlesnake Solutions. He takes many calls from Valley residents to come take away rattlesnakes found in homes, garages, and yards.

"We have more species of rattlesnakes in Phoenix than anywhere else in the country," Hughes explained.

Seven of those species are deadly, but Hughes said snakes do not have to be dangerous.

"A lot of it is just about not doing something," said Hughes. "These are all defensive animals, they have no interest in coming after you."

Hughes has several tips to snake-proof your home. He suggests looking at your home like a habitat, which means making sure you don't have anything on your property that encourages the snakes to visit.

He suggests getting rid of any bushes you don't like, any sources of water (i.e. birdbath), and making sure rodents are not around.

The most common snake to watch for is the Western Diamondback. Hughes said about eight of ten calls are to capture this kind.

There are others to watch for, including the Tiger rattlesnake, Black tailed rattlesnake, Mohave, Sonoran Sidewinder, Speckled and Gila Monsters.

Hughes said snakes like to come out mostly at sun up and sun down, and are often hiding under rocks. Another reason why, Hughes says, it is important to stay the path when hiking in the desert.

"If you're climbing and sticking your hands in the rocks as you're going up and not paying attention, that's a great time to put your hand on a rattlesnake," said Hughes.

If you get bit, don't panic. Hughes said you have more time than you think and it's rare for people in the Valley to die from a bite.

"If you get bit on a trail somewhere, you call 911 and go to the doctor. It's going to be expensive but you will be fine," said Hughes. "Don't try to do anything yourself."