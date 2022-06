PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are on scene at Piestewa Peak investigating a death.

An adult woman was found deceased at Piestewa Peak Friday afternoon around 11:30 a.m. but an exact location hasn't been announced.

Police have not said if this was a hiking death or related to another incident.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.