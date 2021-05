PHOENIX — A woman was found dead in Phoenix late Sunday night, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called to the area of 23rd and Northern avenues after 11 p.m. where a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

Officials pronounced the woman, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available and police say detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.