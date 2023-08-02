Woman seriously hurt in Phoenix condo fire late Tuesday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department officials say one woman is in extremely critical condition after an overnight condo fire.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Tuesday near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the home. They entered the burning building and found a woman on the second floor suffering from smoke inhalation. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say one other tenant of the condo has been displaced and is working with assistance teams.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.