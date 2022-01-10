Woman pulled from Phoenix apartment fire in critical condition

PHOENIX — A woman was pulled from a blaze at a Phoenix apartment complex Monday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the fire occurred near 35th and Missouri avenues around 10 a.m.

Crews say they responded to find a fire on the first floor of a two-story apartment. When they entered the burning apartment, they found a woman unconscious in her bedroom.

The victim, only said to be a woman in her fifties, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.