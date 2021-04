PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition after being involved in a five-vehicle crash near I-17 and Camelback Road early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say just after midnight, crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found five vehicles that were involved in the crash.

A woman, who officials say was extricated from her vehicle, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other details were provided.