Woman hit, killed while crossing Thomas Road near 36th Street in Phoenix

6:33 AM, Mar 6, 2018
Police say two of the crashes that happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning are deadly.

PHOENIX - A woman was hit and killed early Tuesday morning while crossing Thomas Road. 

Phoenix police say the crash occurred near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 5 a.m. The woman was reportedly crossing the street in or near the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle headed eastbound. 

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries. 

Police say the driver attempted to leave the area, but was detained by police. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. 

The roadway is expected to be restricted through rush hour. 

