Woman dies after crash near 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

ABC15
Fatal Bethany Home Road Crash
Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 06, 2021
PHOENIX — A woman has died after a crash Monday morning near 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Phoenix police say at about 7 a.m. officers received reports of a two-vehicle crash in the area.

The force of the impact forced on of the vehicles to go into a nearby residential yard, but it did not collide with the house.

A woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her name hasn't been released.

It's unclear if anybody else was hurt or what the cause of the crash was.

An investigation remains ongoing.

