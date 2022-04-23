Woman dead, man hurt after shooting near I-17 and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday evening near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road.

Officers were called to the area of 26th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

A woman, identified as 35-year-old Nissa Thomas, and an unnamed 32-year-old man, were rushed to the hospital. Thomas reportedly died from her injuries.

Police say the man is expected to survive.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.