Who killed Jaiden Torrez? Still no leads in shooting of teen in Christown neighborhood

PHOENIX — It’s been three months since 16-year-old Jaiden Torrez was found shot to death inside his car in a Christown neighborhood.

Phoenix police say there are no leads, now Jaiden's family is asking the community to not forget about him.

“I just want to know who [did it], I’ll probably never know why but we need to find out who did it,” said Gregory Gutierrez, Jaiden’s father.

Torrez followed in his father’s footsteps from an early age, so it was no surprise to see him working so hard to become a barber, just like dad.

He was only 16 years old and already had clients lined up, Gutierrez said.

He added that they would wait just for a chance to get a fade from his son’s hands.

But his life was taken away too soon.

“I just don’t want anyone else to have to go through it.”

Gutierrez spent a lot of time with his son at the family barbershop in central Phoenix.

Memories of Jaiden are all over the place, his pictures on the wall, the empty chair and Jaiden’s music are a daily reminder for his father to continue fighting for justice.

"It's something you don't wish on your worst enemy," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says there are no words to describe how it feels to lose a son. But, the pain, he says, is unbearable when combined with the suffering from the rest of the family.

“As a parent, you’re going to feel it, but when you see your kids, like my daughters, his mom, my mom like the way it hurts my family, that’s what hurts the most. Not only did I lose my kid, but I got to see my whole family hurt, it’s not okay, it will never be okay with me.”

He wants to remind people to not forget about his son Jaiden, about the joy that was stolen from them.

He says Jaiden was living a normal teenage life, he loved music, dancing and writing poetry.

“It’s just heartbreaking. you want the best for your kids. We strive to give them everything we didn't have and teach them everything we never knew,” said Gutierrez.

According to City of Phoenix data, there’s been a total of three homicides this year in the same area where Torrez was killed.

“He wasn’t supposed to be out there, he wasn’t allowed to be out there.”

Silent Witness is offering a reward of $1,000 for any information that can help solve this case.

Phoenix police encourage the community to call them if they have any information that can help Jaiden’s family.

“It might be something that you don’t think is a big deal or that you don’t realize it could be that small piece that we need to help solve this crime for Jaiden and his family,” said Phoenix Police sergeant Ann Justus.

“This kid didn’t really have nothing bad about him, that’s what’s mind-blowing about this situation,” expressed Gutierrez.

A higher reward could mean a higher chance to get someone to come forward. If you would like to donate to the reward, contact SilentWitness.org by clicking here.

If you have any information call 480-WITNESS.

Si tiene alguna información que ayude a resolver este caso llame al 480-TESTIGO.