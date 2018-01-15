Where does Arizona rank among states in racial integration and progress?

PHOENIX - A new study is measuring racial integration and how much progress has been made when it comes to equality in America and Arizona ranks among the top states.

WalletHub is behind the study and looked at 23 areas involving money, opportunity and civic engagement and factored in population statistics.

Arizona ranks fourth when it comes to shrinking the gap between black and white Americans.

The most well-integrated states are Hawaii and New Mexico. The most contrast is seen in the District of Columbia and Wisconsin.

In Arizona, the study shows there's not a big difference in high school graduation rates between African American and white students. The state is fifth when it comes to annual household salaries and there's not a huge disparity between races when it comes to having a job in Arizona.

WalletHub finds the numbers aren't strong when it comes to the percentage of African American homeowners versus white, black-owned business and voter participation specifically during the 2016 presidential election.

A panel of professors from around the country weighed in on the results and point out while Arizona may not have a big gap in some areas, it's in the middle of the pack for continued progress over time.

They agree an important area to start change nationwide is in the housing sector. They suggest better enforcement of laws for equal housing opportunities and funding and more mixed-income housing developments that bring multiple income levels together.

Read the full study and results here.