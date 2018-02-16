What are Arizona schools doing to make sure your kids are safe?

Current
PHOENIX - After Wednesday's deadly Florida school shooting, Valley educators are trying to reassure parents about security on their campuses.
Some districts, including Chandler Unified, Mesa Unified and Kyrene Schools, sent letters home to parents, detailing recent projects to prevent a campus attack. Kyrene's superintendent also gave parents advice on how to address their children's fears.
Phoenix Union High School District invited ABC15 to a campus to see how crews are replacing classroom door locks, so teachers can secure their doors without stepping into the hallway. Administrators say the cost to change out 3,000 locks is about $600,000.
"It's something that our teachers have asked about, and we're responding," said district spokesman Craig Pletenik. "We think it's the right thing to do."
Phoenix Union also reduces the entry points on campuses for security. They require students and staff to wear badges, and they have armed police officers at the schools.
Other school districts also told ABC15 how they protect kids from threats on campus.
Mesa Unified School District:
Deer Valley Unified School District:
Queen Creek:
Rolled out a new lockdown procedure called ALICE
Chandler Unified School District:
Kyrene School District:
Tempe Union High School District: