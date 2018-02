PHOENIX - The summer heat will be here before we know it and right now, the largest water park in Arizona is preparing for a busy summer season.

Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix is hiring 500 positions for the 2018 season, including lifeguards, EMTs, food services and maintenance personnel.

Those interested can apply at www.wetnwildphoenix.com and must be at least 16 years of age.

The 2018 season opens March 17th and 18th, then for spring break March 22nd through April 1st. Then for weekends until the end of May when the park will be open seven days a week all summer long.

Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix is located at 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd.