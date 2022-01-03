Phoenix water service to resume service shut-offs in February

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix Water Services department announced Monday that water service shut-off will resume in February for customers that are 31 days past due on their statement.

In March 2022, the Phoenix City Council voted to restore water service to all residential customers regardless of their account status.

The @CityofPhoenixAZ has several financial assistance programs available for customer who qualify.



If you cannot afford to pay your water bill, please call 602-262-6251 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., to speak to a customer service representative. #PhxWater pic.twitter.com/pbx46kn0eq — Phoenix Water (@PHXWater) January 3, 2022

For any questions regarding your bill, call 602-262-6251 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak to a representative with Phoenix Water.

The City of Phoenix has different financial assistance programs for those who qualify.