WATCH: Travelers still dealing with issues almost a week after global IT outage

PHOENIX — Ashley Fields tells ABC15 she was in Atlanta when she first heard about the IT outage.

"I was at my in-law's house on Friday, and I saw the news, and I'm like, 'They'll have it fixed. We're not flying out until Sunday night... it'll be fixed. This won't affect us.' I was wrong," stated Fields.

The Gilbert mother of two is pregnant and says her family dealt with about 15 hours of delays with Delta before finally touching down at Sky Harbor Airport.

Unfortunately, their luggage, and car seats, didn't make it back on the same flight.

Fields, like hundreds of other Delta passengers at Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday, had to try and track down her family's belongings.

Watch the video player above to hear about other passengers and how to track down your luggage.