Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

WATCH: Travelers still dealing with issues almost a week after global IT outage

The Gilbert mother of two is pregnant and says her family dealt with about 15 hours of delays with Delta before finally touching down at Sky Harbor Airport.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jul 23, 2024

PHOENIX — Ashley Fields tells ABC15 she was in Atlanta when she first heard about the IT outage.

"I was at my in-law's house on Friday, and I saw the news, and I'm like, 'They'll have it fixed. We're not flying out until Sunday night... it'll be fixed. This won't affect us.' I was wrong," stated Fields.

The Gilbert mother of two is pregnant and says her family dealt with about 15 hours of delays with Delta before finally touching down at Sky Harbor Airport.

Unfortunately, their luggage, and car seats, didn't make it back on the same flight.

Fields, like hundreds of other Delta passengers at Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday, had to try and track down her family's belongings.

Watch the video player above to hear about other passengers and how to track down your luggage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen