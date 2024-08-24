WATCH: New Phoenix Indian Center holds grand opening
The new location is near Central Avenue and Indian School Road
The Phoenix Indian Center has a new home! The center that has been helping Indigenous people in the Valley for 77 years held a grand opening for its new location Friday. The new location is on Central Avenue just south of Indian School Road.
