PHOENIX — Thousands of people were along Central Avenue Thursday morning to watch the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade and honor those who've served in our armed forces.

Flyovers, flags, and shouts of gratitude filled the air. Those who served wore their hats and patches, commemorating their dedication and experience to America's freedom and safety.

This year's theme was "waving the flag of freedom." Watch the video in the player above to see the sights and sounds from Thursday's event.