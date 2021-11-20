VIDEO: Senator Kyrsten Sinema sits down with ABC15

PHOENIX — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema didn’t do much talking while she helped shepherd the infrastructure bill through the Senate. But on Friday she took time out during her infrastructure tour in Phoenix to speak with ABC15 exclusively.

Senator Sinema offers her insights on what the infrastructure bill means for Arizona, and her decision to "shut out the noise," as she put it, and concentrate on getting a bi-partisan bill passed.

She also talks about the criticism lodged against her by Democrats in Washington and in Arizona, as well as her thoughts on what has to happen to get the Build Back Better plan, through the Senate. Sinema will once again be a critical vote if Democrats hope to pass the $1.75 trillion social and clean energy package that is one of the pillars of the Biden Administration’s domestic agenda.

There’s more, so take a few minutes and listen to the entire interview in the player below.