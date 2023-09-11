Vehicle sought after hit-and-run crash that left man dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly crash near 7th Street and McDowell Road Sunday evening.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., 49-year-old Magellan Rutaneahwa was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle headed northbound on 7th Street.

He suffered serious injuries and despite medical attention, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash failed to stop and has not been located.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police say, and the victim also appeared to have been crossing the street against the light.

Police are looking for information about who may have been driving the vehicle. No vehicle description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish, and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.